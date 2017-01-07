Missing NC teens found safe, sheriff says

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT/WNCN) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said two teens who went missing earlier in the week have been found safe.

Macayla Wallace, 14, had last been seen accompanied by her boyfriend, 16-year-old River Boyd, as they were leaving South Brunswick High School in Boyd’s silver 2011 Honda Civic.

The teens left campus around 8 a.m. in an unknown direction.

Early Saturday, the Sheriff’s Office tweeted that both had been found safe.

***UPDATE*** Missing juvenile McCayla Wallace and River Boyd have been located and are safe. Thank you to all… https://t.co/cQdAliIqi7 — Brunswick Sheriff (@Brunscosheriff) January 7, 2017

The teens had been spotted in Hammer, South Carolina on Tuesday night.

The post said she was with Boyd and had dyed her hair dark red.

The two were seen holding a sign saying they were trying to travel to Florida.

No other information was released.