Raleigh roads slippery as snow, sleet refreeze in bitter cold

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s going to be several hours before road crews can do anything about the snow, sleet and ice that covers the roads in central North Carolina.

Getting around Saturday certainly was tough, assuming you could get around at all.

As the temperatures plunged, one driver’s car just stopped.

“Just not having enough money as far as job wise to get everything taken care of and fixed right now, and the cold weather has made it even worse,” said Shawn Thomas of Raleigh.

With the help of the sunshine, crews made progress on busy roads like New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.

But there was still a lot more to do.

“All the back streets and rural areas, they’re really bad and very slick. And, I know tonight it’s probably going to freeze over again,” said Jason Cooke of Raleigh.

Temperatures were expected to drop well below 20 degrees Saturday night into Sunday morning.

At those temperatures, road crews can’t break up the ice with the plows.

But, they’re planning to come back out Sunday morning in an effort to get primary roads clear by the end of the day.

The secondary roads will take longer.

“It will take a few days because the temperature’s going to be so low it’s going to be a later start for us,” said Jason Dunigan, a Wake County maintenance engineer for the N.C. DOT.

AS Saturday night went on, several visitors from out of town were surprised to see how dangerous the roads had become.

“Crazy! It’s been snowing, icing,” said Bailey Foyle, who is visiting from Texas

“We get ice storms in Texas, but nothing like this,” added Lindsey Snyder, who is also in the area from Texas.

Cecil Norris drove to Raleigh today from Charlotte — and was planning to go back.

“It wasn’t too bad. It was a few places quite a bit of snow and ice and got behind a few snow plows that held me up about an hour,” Norris said.

The N.C. DOT is already warning people that Monday morning is still going to be a problem because temperatures are not expected to get above freezing again until Tuesday.