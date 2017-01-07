Sleet, ice pelts Raleigh; areas west see snow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Precipitation that started Friday night as rain continues to change over to sleet and snow in the early morning hours of Saturday across central North Carolina.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for most of the area due to hazardous travel conditions because of several inches of snow and ice. These conditions are expected through most of the weekend, even though the warning is only through Saturday night.

Saturday morning, Gov. Roy Cooper said there had been 260 traffic accidents across the state since the start of the storm.

The governor also said a fatality was reported in Granville County before midnight. That incident is under investigation and he could not confirm if it was weather related.

“Do not go out and drive on the roads unless you absolutely have to,” he said. “This weather event is not over.”

Road conditions across Raleigh deteriorated quickly Saturday as the frozen precipitation made driving dangerous.

In Durham, police said officers responded to 11 accidents but none had major injuries involved.

Power outages began Saturday morning with 2,500 Harnett County customers losing service Saturday.

Most of the moderate snow will fall between daybreak and midday Saturday. Snow will begin to move out shortly after lunch Saturday, but then temperatures will drop drastically, possibly getting down to the single digits by Monday morning.

The most likely scenario shaping up for us would be for 4 to 6 inches of snow across parts of the Triangle, with 6 to 10 inches of snow likely northwest of the Triangle. A sharp drop in snow amounts will be seen south and southeast of the Triangle with Fayetteville likely picking up around 1 inch. Sleet and freezing rain that lasted through most of the overnight hours will lower some snow totals, but overall, the forecast remains on track for significant accumulating snow across much of the Tarheel State.

The snow will move out early Saturday afternoon and any moisture and snow left on roadways will freeze Saturday night. Sunday, temperatures will once again stay below freezing, so any melting will be due to the sunshine. Temperatures heading into Monday morning will fall into the single digits making for more ice and slick conditions on area roads.

These cold mornings and afternoons will help keep the snow and ice around for several days, mean there will likely be changes to church and schools Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Stay with CBS North Carolina through the weekend for the latest on this winter storm.

This forecast will continue to be updated, so check back for updates!