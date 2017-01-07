UNC-NC State basketball game rescheduled for Sunday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A college basketball game pitting UNC Chapel Hill against N.C. State University has been postponed because of winter weather, officials said on Saturday afternoon.

The game was planned for 8 p.m. Saturday in Chapel Hill, but snow and sleet have made travel very difficult.

The game is now planned for Sunday at 1 p.m.

“Everyone attending the game on Sunday will still need to use extreme caution in getting to and from the game, but we think there is a huge difference between driving in the daylight as opposed to this evening, when conditions are expected to be treacherous,” UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham said in an email.

Tickets for Saturday’s planned game will be honored on Sunday. Doors to the Smith Center will open for fans at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.