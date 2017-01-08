1 charged, 1 sought in NC sex exploitation case involving child, dog

One person has been charged and another is being sought in a disturbing alleged case of sexual exploitation of a minor.

In December, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division joined with the Rowan County Department of Social Services in an investigation involving the possible sexual exploitation of a child.

According to a news release, during the course of the investigation, Rowan County Sheriff’s Investigators determined that the suspects had possessed and traded pornographic images of a child.

**WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT**

Investigators say that Wendy Arlene Kasper, 36, of Salisbury, had engaged in sexual acts with a dog on numerous occasions and had committed the felony of secretly video recording a child in a bathroom for the purpose of sexual gratification.

This investigation indicated that Kasper was involved in child pornography dissemination with Joshua Douglas Martorelli, 33.

Martorelli is also from Salisbury, and is possibly involved in a larger child pornography group that is still under investigation, according to detectives.

The Rowan Sheriff noted that this information is being shared with other jurisdictions, including the State Bureau of Investigation.

On Friday, Wendy Kasper was arrested for the felony charges of secret peeping with a recording device, possessing photographic images from secret peeping, and three counts of crimes against nature. Kasper was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

According to the release, detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Joshua Douglas Martorelli for the felony charges of possessing photographic images from secret peeping, and two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Detectives are still attempting to locate Martorelli, who was last seen in the Old Concord Road area of Salisbury.

Anyone with information on the location of Joshua Martorelli is asked to contact Lt. C.A. Moose (704) 216-8687, Detective C.J. Gordy (704) 216-8710.

Information can be submitted 24/7 via the web http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/ or by calling the Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.