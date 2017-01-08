2 displaced when home near Clayton is damaged by fire

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A home near Clayton was damaged and two people were displaced when a house caught fire on Sunday.

The fire happened just before 6 p.m. at a two-story house at 816 Hood Farm Road, which is south of Clayton, according to Clayton officials.

Flames were coming out of the roof and attic when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze, but initially believe it might be associated with the home’s fireplace, officials said.

The two people who were displaced said they would stay with nearby family members, officials said.

The Clayton Fire Department responded along with Cleveland and Wilson’s Mills fire departments.