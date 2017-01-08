50+ firefighters respond to blaze that destroys Snow Hill home

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) – A home in Greene County was deemed a total loss after a fire broke out Sunday evening.

The fire broke out on Greeneacres Road in Snow Hill after 7 p.m.

Shine Rural Volunteer Fire and EMS Chief Jeremy Anderson told WNCT at least eight fire departments were on scene, including the Snow Hill Fire Department.

Officials with Shine Fire later said at least 50 firefighters were on the scene.

Residents of the home were inside when the fire happened, but got out safely. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

— WNCN contributed to this report