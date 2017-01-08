Bone-chilling cold will leave some Triangle roads still slick for Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Central North Carolina received a good dose of sun that melted some ice and snow Sunday, but as soon as night fell, water started freezing again.

Forecasters said that in Raleigh, a bitterly cold low of 7 above zero was predicted overnight. Some spots could fall even lower as a deep freeze hits.

“Many areas will fall into the single digits. This is not record cold, but it will be the coldest we’ve been in nearly two years,” said CBS North Carolina Meteorologist Bill Reh.

Lingering problems are expected in the area where up to 9 inches of snow and sleet fell in places Saturday. A new record was set in Fayetteville, where the daily high of 28 was the coldest high temperature ever for Jan. 8.

Forecasters predict temperatures won’t get above freezing in much of North Carolina before Tuesday afternoon, a big problem in a place where officials depend on usually mild weather to melt away the ice and snow on less traveled routes.

So, roads that drivers thought were clear, may have black ice on them Monday morning.

As the start of the work week approaches, roads will still be too treacherous for many to make their morning commute. Gov. Roy Cooper is asking residents to keep off the roads.

“There will be black ice on the highway. Do not risk driving unless it is necessary,” said Gov. Cooper at a news briefing Sunday afternoon.

While many primary roads like highways were clear Sunday, the melting and refreezing of ice will change conditions overnight.

School systems across North Carolina went ahead early Sunday and canceled Monday’s classes in part because of icy roads, but also because of bitter cold temperatures making it dangerous for children without proper clothes to wait for buses and difficult to keep buildings warm.

Crews in Wake County will be working on any icy spots before morning.

“They were pretty much just putting salt and sand on, because there’s no way to get it off the road when temperatures are that cold,” said Jason Dunigan, a Wake County Maintenance Engineer.

However, drivers are still braving the roads.

“Luckily I drive a four-wheel-drive jeep so I’ve been OK. But, I’ve seen (parts) of Six Forks entirely covered in sheet of ice. I’ve seen ice even raised up an inch over, and even being careful I’ve been slipping around quite a bit,” said Jordan Dean.

“The main throughway was pretty clear, some ice on the sides and all, but we had to take our time,” said Louise Joyner.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol has received more than 3,000 calls for service with about 1,500 crashes in the last two days, numbers that may increase during the morning commute.

Some folks are listening to the governor’s advice, trying to wait for better conditions.

“Later on in the morning hopefully if everything is passable we’ll try to get out,” said Joyner about getting to work Monday morning.

“Only go out if you have to,” said Dean.

Gov. Cooper says so far folks have played it smart, in the process keeping DOT workers, Highway Patrol and first responders safe. He wants everyone to keep it up until these icy conditions have passed.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report