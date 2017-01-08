Dog saved after he falls into icy Orange County pond

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A dog was rescued after he fell through ice into an Orange County pond on Sunday morning, officials said.

The dog was 30 to 40 feet from shore in the partially ice-covered pond when Orange County deputies pulled him from the water.

Officials were first told about the incident when a person called 911 after noticing a dog struggling to keep his nose above water in the pond near Mebane off Yarborough Road.

Deputies then borrowed a boat from a nearby off-duty Carrboro police officer.

Crews then ventured out onto the pond, breaking ice along the way until they reached the dog.

The dog, named Petey, was wrapped in warm blankets and kept for a short while in an Orange County Emergency Services ambulance.

“Petey is resting comfortably now, and is expected to make a full recovery,” deputies said, adding that Petey was reunited with his owner.

Officials are not sure how long Petey was in the water.

Alamance County Rescue Unit and the Mebane Fire Department helped in Petey’s rescue.