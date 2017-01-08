Dr. Campbell: ‘Dr. Google’ isn’t the doctor you should be seeing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today, the first move many Americans make when sick is to head over to Google to search symptoms.

Researchers have shown that for a small number of consumers who turn to “Dr. Google,” that it increases health related anxiety and misdiagnosis.

How accurate is internet based health information?

A study conducted by Harvard researchers and published in the BMJ showed that online symptom checkers were only accurate 34 percent of the time. Other studies have found that those that have some training in healthcare and are more “health literate” are better able to successfully use online resources.

What are the risks of using “Dr. Google”?

The internet is available 24/7 and this is makes it very convenient to consumers. However, many healthcare consumers that choose to use the internet to self-diagnose may miss real disease that requires treatment by a physician. This can result in delays in care that may be important to an improved outcome.

In addition, those that choose to use the internet to self-treat and self-diagnose may not get needed preventative care. Using the internet for health information should be a compliment to your relationship with your doctor—not a substitute.

How can you effectively use the internet for healthcare information?

It is vital that each of us have a relationship with a physician. However, there are a great number of patients that we now call electronic patients or e-patients that are very tech savvy and use the internet to do research prior to coming to the doctor visit. These patients are very engaged in their own healthcare and are prepared with questions when they visit with their doctor. They do not replace their doctor with the internet.

Maintain a relationship with your doctor

Use the internet to find information to discuss with your doctor

Use reliable sources (from reputable journals, doctors or medical centers)

Do not self-diagnose

