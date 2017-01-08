Fayetteville fire crews battle large structure fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — No one was injured when a vacant building went up in flames Sunday morning in Fayetteville, officials said.

The Fayetteville Fire and Emergency Management Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 2310 Murchison Road around 6:45 a.m. Upon arrival, crews reported heavy fire showing from the building, which was determined to be a vacant commercial property.

Fire crews attacked the fire from the exterior due to safety concerns due to the amount of fire and the fact that the building was vacant, officials said.

As of 7:45 a.m. crews were still on scene working to extinguish the fire.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.