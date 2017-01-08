Hurricanes-Bruins game still on for Sunday evening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hurricanes game against the Boston Bruins will still be played as scheduled Sunday evening, the National Hockey League and team officials confirmed.

The game was scheduled for 5 p.m. today and will still be played at 5 p.m. as both teams, as well as NHL officials, are already in Raleigh.

Fans who don’t feel comfortable getting on the roads to attend the game will be allowed to exchange their unused tickets for any remaining regular season home game, with the exception of Jan. 20, team officials said.

For fans who want to make the ticket exchange, all exchanges must be made at the PNC Arena box office, regardless of whether the ticket was purchased online or at the arena.

The ‘Canes game against Boston is the first of a four-game home stand for the team.