NC troopers have responded to more than 700 incidents in the Triangle, 3K statewide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The latest numbers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol show that troopers have responded to more than 700 calls in the Triangle alone during this weekend’s winter storm.

The total number of calls received in the Triangle is currently 702. Of those, 271 were for crashes and 431 were calls to service (everything other than crashes). The time period for these calls is from midnight Jan. 7 through 6 a.m. Sunday.

RELATED: Temps too low to treat roads overnight, icy conditions remain Sunday morning

Many roads in central North Carolina and across the state went untreated overnight as temperatures were too low for the chemicals used to clear roadways to be effective. Temperatures below 20 degrees render the chemicals useless. Lows in the Triangle went down to around 15 degrees and some spots in the state went even lower than that.

Highs on Sunday are only expected to reach the mid-20s in the Triangle and the low could be close to zero. Icy roads are expected to be an issue in many parts of central North Carolina until at least Tuesday afternoon as the high on Monday may not get out of the 20s. By Tuesday afternoon, temperature should be in the 40s.

The focus of many crews in the area has been the primary roads such as highways and interstates, not the secondary roads and neighborhood streets. Many secondary roads are in terrible condition with patches of ice and snow throughout.

RELATED: No significant weather-related wrecks reported overnight in Durham County

Authorities in the Triangle haven’t reported any serious crashes, despite the extremely icy conditions.

The Durham County Sheriff’s office reported that there were no significant weather-related crashes reported overnight into Sunday morning. There had been three on Saturday. Although not significant, there were 12 incidents where a driver lost control on icy roads and slid off onto the shoulder or into a ditch, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office said that deputies report Interstate 85, N.C. Highway 147, and U.S. Route 70 are passable while N.C. Highway 98 is still affected by snow and ice.

Durham police tweeted a few photos of ice-covered roads with wrecked cars on them, but they haven’t reported any injuries as a result of those crashes. Police reported 39 crashes in the city on Saturday.

Town of Cary officials said there were three weather-related crashes, none of which resulted in injuries. At last check, crews had 600 tons of pure salt on hand, 900 tons of salt/sand mix, and 76 pieces of winter-weather equipment to use to clear Cary’s streets, the Town said.

RELATED: Durham city and county officials report nearly 45 crashes, warn of black ice

Town of Hillsborough officials said police reported no major problems as of Sunday morning, despite the extremely icy conditions on the town’s roads. Snow and ice removal efforts had to be called off Saturday as temperatures got too low and the roads became too icy.

In Chapel Hill Sunday morning, officials reminded drivers to stay off the roads as crews would be working to clear them throughout the day. Officials also said that three Chapel Hill Transit routes had been cancelled – the weekend NU route that goes to Hillsborough Street, Stadium Drive and Ridge Road; the weekend U route that goes to Stadium Drive and Ridge Road; and the Tar Hell express locations at Southern Village, Airport Drive, Jones Ferry and Carolina Coffee Shop.

Roxboro Police Chief David Hess posted a picture of a road in the town that was covered in ice and glistening in the sun and advised the town’s residents to stay home and off the roads.

Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp said Sunday that roads throughout the are snow and ice-covered and residents should avoid traveling on them. No power outages have been reported in the county, but Tripp advised that everyone check on their neighbors to make sure they’re safe and warm.

Some positive news has come out of Fayetteville in regards to road conditions as the city has reported that all roads are clear and dry. Road maintenance efforts have been called off, but crews remain on standby.

RELATED: NCDOT official: ‘Everything will be fine for Monday’s commute’ in Cumberland County

Due to icy road conditions, GoTriangle and GoDurham bus services have cancelled all routes for Sunday.

Orange County Schools and Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools have already cancelled classes for Monday.

As for the rest of the state, troopers have received more than 3,200 calls. Those numbers include the 702 from the Triangle. The total number of collision calls for the state is 1,018 at this time. The remaining number of calls are at 2,241. The time period for the statewide calls is the same as the Triangle calls.

Troopers continue to advise residents across the state remain home and off the roads unless it’s absolutely necessary to travel.