NCDOT official: ‘Everything will be fine for Monday’s commute’ in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Residents in Fayetteville woke up Sunday to rather good road conditions following winter weather that impacted most of the state Saturday.

North Carolina Department of Transportation crews working in Cumberland County got a second crew change from overnight to this morning around 5:30 a.m. They will deal with some icy spots on roadways.

CBS North Carolina spoke with the NCDOT’s Bill Hammond to get an update on the conditions in Fayetteville and the surrounding areas.

“The roads are fine. The interstates and primaries they finished those yesterday. We worked on secondary’s last night. There were a few problems areas that had some icy patches they are going to work on that today,” he said. “By tonight those should be clear. Everything will be fine for Monday’s commute going to school and going to work.”

Officials said they don’t anticipate they will need another overnight crew heading into Monday morning.