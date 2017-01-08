No significant weather-related wrecks reported overnight in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Staying off the roads for one day made a big difference in Durham County, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

Durham County deputies reported no significant weather-related crashes overnight and early Sunday morning, officials said.

There were five weather-related traffic incidents in the county on Saturday and another 40 in the City of Durham.

Deputies said they credit residents who stayed home and off the roads Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office did respond to at least one vehicle accident and one stranded motorist call on Farrington Mill Road at Kepley Road, officials said.

Durham County authorities are still monitoring the roads and are ready to respond to any weather-related traffic incidents.

The sheriff’s office offered some winter weather safety tips:

• Residents are encouraged to check on the elderly or anyone who may need help.

• Parents should be mindful of the risk of frostbite and other weather-related injuries to children eager to play outdoors in the snow.

• Pet owners should bring their animals inside.

• Anyone experiencing an emergency during the winter storm should call 911.