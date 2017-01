KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two vehicles collided while traveling along the U.S. 64 Bypass near Knightdale on Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:10 p.m. on U.S. 64 eastbound in Wake County near Knightdale just before exit 427, which is Wendell Falls Parkway.

The two left lanes on U.S. 64 eastbound are closed and emergency vehicles are on the scene.

In photos from the scene, a work truck appeared to crash into the driver’s side of an SUV.