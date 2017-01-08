Tractor-trailer crash closes part of I-95 near Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – A crash is causing a major traffic delays in Nash County on Sunday afternoon.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says I-95 southbound at U.S. Highway 64 is reduced to one lane.

N.C. Emergency Management officials said the delay comes after a tractor-trailer and car collided just after 2 p.m.

Emergency crews are working to clear the crash. However, there is a hazardous situation involving an oil leak.

Both southbound lanes of I-95 were initially closed