Wake County and other area schools closed Monday

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a mix of snow and sleet hit the Triangle and central North Carolina this weekend, some schools have decided to close on Monday.

Related: Snowfall totals across North Carolina for Jan. 7

Here is the list so far:

Chapel Hill-Carboro City Schools

Chatham County Schools

Durham Public Schools

Franklin County Schools

Lee County Schools

Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools

Orange County Schools

Person County Schools

Wake County Schools (Athletic and extracurricular events are also canceled)

Wayne County Public Schools

Wilson County Schools

Click here for more closings

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s