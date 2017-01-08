Wake County and other area schools closed Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a mix of snow and sleet hit the Triangle and central North Carolina this weekend, some schools have decided to close on Monday.
Here is the list so far:
Chapel Hill-Carboro City Schools
Chatham County Schools
Durham Public Schools
Franklin County Schools
Lee County Schools
Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools
Orange County Schools
Person County Schools
Wake County Schools (Athletic and extracurricular events are also canceled)
Wayne County Public Schools
Wilson County Schools