Wake County and other area schools closed Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a mix of snow and sleet hit the Triangle and central North Carolina this weekend, some schools have decided to close on Monday.

Here is the list so far:

Chapel Hill-Carboro City Schools

Chatham County Schools

Durham Public Schools

Franklin County Schools

Lee County Schools

Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools

Orange County Schools

Person County Schools

Wake County Schools (Athletic and extracurricular events are also canceled)

Wayne County Public Schools

Wilson County Schools

