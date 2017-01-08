With a rash of wrecks Sunday afternoon, NC officials ask people to stay off roads

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are asking drivers to stay off roads in central North Carolina after a rash of wrecks happened on Sunday afternoon.

As of 2:30 p.m., the N.C. State Highway Patrol was working 31 actives crashes in just the Triangle, Trooper C. E. Summerlin with the N.C. Highway Patrol said in an email.

“We are getting swamped with calls over the last few hours. It’s looking like folks are getting out and about more throughout the day and as a result our calls for collisions and calls for service have been climbing up,” Summerlin said.

In just the last hour, a serious collision on US 64 Bypass closed part of the eastbound section near Knightdale.

Also, because of a crash I-95 southbound was closed just after 2 p.m. near exit 138 (U.S. Highway 64) in Nash County near Rocky Mount.

Around the same time, several crashes closed a stretch of Six Forks Road at Pleasant Union Church Road, which is north of I-540.

“We are still asking that those that have the necessity to get out and drive do so with caution. Some of the main roadways appear clear in a large number of areas, however there are many spots on those roadways with patches of ice and black ice,” Summerlin said.

Troopers have responded to 702 calls in the Triangle alone during this weekend’s winter storm.

Of those, 271 were for crashes and 431 were calls to service (everything other than crashes). The time period for these calls is from midnight Jan. 7 through 6 a.m. Sunday.