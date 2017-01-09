Adult store manager, employee arrested after work fight

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH)– A manager and an employee of an adult store in Orange were arrested after a discussion about work turned physical.

Police say on Dec. 28, officers responded to the VIP store at 170 Boston Post Road just after 5 p.m., to the report of a disturbance involving store employees.

Officers learned that the manager, identified as 34-year-old Holly Saunders, was attempting to counsel her employee, 26-year-old Jacqueline Ferraro, of Branford, when a loud argument ensued.

Police say that argument turned physical when Saunders struck Ferraro in the head.

Other store employees intervened and separated the two women.

Saunders was charged with assault and breach of peace, while Ferraro was charged with breach of peace. Both women are expected to be in court later this week.