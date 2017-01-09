As cold continues, residents venture out

Children sled at the Gleason place. (Steve Sbraccia | CBS North Carolina)
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After days of being cooped up, local residents were venturing outside Monday, whether because they had to get to work or simply to stave off cabin fever.

Jordan Smith, who went out because he needed a break, said he didn’t expect conditions to be quite so slippery.

“I hoped it’d be a bit more fluffy so we could play and sled,” he said.

Emily Connors was on the road in Raleigh’s Oakwood Park neighborhood because she had to be.

“I have a job interview,” she said. “I think the bigger roads are fine, but the smaller roads are not OK.”

Similar conditions existed over much of the area.

“It had some patches of thick ice,” said Paul Duke of Zebulon. “As long as you could navigate patch to patch you were alright.”

In one Wake Forest neighborhood, children were gathering at the Gleason house, where they could sled, or play ice hockey in the frozen driveway.

“I haven’t gone skating in a while,” said Liam Russell.

Steve Chaplin was cutting up the ice in a more literal sense. He was using a digging bar to pound away at the ice covering his driveway. He needed it gone so he would get to work.

“This is day three,” he said. “I started Saturday.”

