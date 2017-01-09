Deputies seek woman after thefts at 2 NC Walmart stores

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities along the North Carolina coast are asking for help in finding a woman they say is linked to thefts from two Walmarts.

The thefts happened at Walmart stores in Richlands and in Jacksonville on Yopp Road, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“She is believed to have information about larcenies,” deputies said.

The woman is described by deputies as a white female in her mid-20s, with shoulder length blonde/brown hair.

Deputies said that she was seen driving “a very distinctive” burgundy or red, early 2000s Ford Focus with custom rims.

Anyone with information about the woman should contact Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Detective M. Curlee at michael_curlee@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Please refer to case 2016-024255 when calling.

Crime Stoppers offers cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that is deemed of value or assistance to law enforcement. Information can also be anonymously texted via Text-A-Tip by typing TIP4CSJAX and your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers to Crime Stoppers may remain anonymous and never have to reveal their identity.