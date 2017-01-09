Driver arrested after 25-mile wrong-way chase in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers arrested a man after a chase they said went in the wrong direction of Interstate 85 for about 25 miles.

Flavio Hernandez, 19, of Tifton, Georgia was arrested after the chase early Monday morning that started with officers from Greenville Health System Police.

Those officers were investigating a stolen vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run. SCHP troopers were alerted to the vehicle and spotted it being driven north on Southbound I-85 around 1:30 a.m.

GHS says the car had stopped at a red light at West Faris Road and Augusta Road, but the driver then ran several red lights as he headed toward Interstate 185.

They say speeds averaged 30-45 miles per hour until the driver got to Interstate 185, at which point he accelerated.

The GHS PD unit discontinued lights/sirens and continued to follow the car at a distance.

The car then turned onto Interstate 85 traveling northbound in the southbound lane.

Duncan Police attempted to end the chase with stop sticks, but weren’t successful. The pursuit continued in Spartanburg County before the chase finally came to an end around the 75 mile marker.

That’s 25 miles from where the car was first spotted traveling in the wrong direction on the interstate.

Hernandez was taken into custody by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Hernandez was charged with reckless driving, failure to stop for a blue light, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest, jail records show.