Gov. Cooper appoints new leader of NC Highway Patrol

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Major Charles “Vic” Ward was appointed Monday to serve as the commander of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said.

Ward, a Whiteville native, will replace Colonel William J. Grey. He retired from the Highway Patrol Monday after serving more than 25 years.

“I’m grateful for the men and women of the Highway Patrol and the work they do every day to keep our roads and communities safe,” Cooper said. “Thanks to Col. Grey for his many years of service to our state, and to Major Ward for stepping up to lead the Patrol.”

Ward graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in criminal justice and is pursuing a master’s degree in justice administration from Methodist University.

Ward has been with the Highway Patrol since 1990.