Holt Brothers Foundation 4th annual playoff party

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Holt Brothers Foundation is hosting its 4th annual playoff party January 22 at N.C. State.

The tailgating-theme party will run from 2-6 p.m. at the Close-King Indoor Practice Facility by Carter-Finley Stadium.

Guests will be able to enjoy music, food, adult beverages, celebrity athletes, NFL cheerleaders, big screen TVs, and games and competitions.

Torry Holt, a Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee; and his brother Terrence, an All-American; bring the party next to the stadium where they wowed Wolfpack fans.

Guests can also enter a raffle to win two tickets to Super Bowl LI.

The Holt Brothers Foundation supports programs for children with a parent with cancer.

Torry and Terrance started the foundation in memory of their mother, Ojetta, who passed away after battling lymphoma.

Dress code at the party is casual and comfortable.

