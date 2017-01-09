Man airlifted after being trapped under car in Southern Pines wreck

CBS North Carolina logo By Published:
(Aberdeen Times)
(Aberdeen Times)

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was airlifted to the hospital Monday after he was thrown from his car, which then landed on him, during a wreck, the Aberdeen Times reports.

The wreck happened on North May Street near Yadkin Road at about 8 a.m.

Firefighters were able to lift the man’s Nissan 350 Z off and get him out from under it, before he was airlifted to UNC Medical Center.

The person driving a Chevrolet SUV also involved in the wreck was taken to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst by ambulance. That person’s injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.

Southern Pines Fire & Rescue, Aberdeen Fire & Rescue, Moore County EMS, and the State Highway Patrol responded to the wreck.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s