Man airlifted after being trapped under car in Southern Pines wreck

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was airlifted to the hospital Monday after he was thrown from his car, which then landed on him, during a wreck, the Aberdeen Times reports.

The wreck happened on North May Street near Yadkin Road at about 8 a.m.

Firefighters were able to lift the man’s Nissan 350 Z off and get him out from under it, before he was airlifted to UNC Medical Center.

The person driving a Chevrolet SUV also involved in the wreck was taken to FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst by ambulance. That person’s injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.

Southern Pines Fire & Rescue, Aberdeen Fire & Rescue, Moore County EMS, and the State Highway Patrol responded to the wreck.