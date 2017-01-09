NC man now charged with murder after teen shooting victim dies

A man convicted of a shooting that left the teenage victim paralyzed has been charged with first-degree murder, after the teen died more than four years after the incident.

Gregory Alan Adams, 33, was convicted in August 2015 of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to the August 2012 shooting of his neighbor, then-15-year-old Ra’Quan Daniels.

Prosecutors said Adams was on PCP at the time of the shooting. Daniels was paralyzed from the neck down and confined him to a wheelchair following the incident. Adams was sentenced to 20 to 26 years in prison.

Linda Rawley Thompson, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, said Daniels died on Nov. 3, 2016 at the age of 19.

On Monday, Adams was transferred from Lanesboro Correctional in Polkton to the New Hanover County Jail, where he was booked without bail on a first-degree murder charge, according to jail records.

