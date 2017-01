CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Cary is getting a new women’s pro soccer team – North Carolina Courage.

North Carolina Football Club Owner Steve Malik and Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement Monday from WakeMed Soccer Park.

Western NY Flash moving to North Carolina to become NC Courage.

“Western NY Flash will love coming to North Carolina,” Cooper said.

