DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot Monday night in Durham, officials said.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Meriwether Drive, according to Durham police.

The area near the Meriwether Place Apartments, just north of downtown Durham near the intersection of Old Oxford Road and U.S. Highway 501 business.

No other details were immediately available.