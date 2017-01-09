Snowplow takes pregnant NC woman to hospital after truck breaks down

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A North Carolina man was mighty glad to see a snowplow as he tried to get his pregnant wife to a hospital in Chesapeake, Va., during the weekend storm.

The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported that Hugh Dawson of Moyock, North Carolina, headed to a hospital with his wife Stephanie around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

As they were driving, Stephanie realized they were not going to make it to the Virginia Beach hospital they planned to use.

They then headed toward the closest hospital, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. Their truck died on an exit ramp and Hugh flagged down a snowplow and convinced the driver to get them to the hospital.

Brayden was born about 15 minutes after they arrived. He weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces and is doing fine.