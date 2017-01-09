Some delays still at RDU, but situation improving after winter storm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Flights in the Triangle are starting to get back on track, but CBS North Carolina found travelers at RDU were still feeling the effects of the winter weather Monday.

“My flight was at 8:05 and it was delayed up until 12:48 a.m. So I decided it would be best if I just switched my flights over to today,” said Veronica Borcea.

Borcea, an Ohio State student, was supposed to be back in Columbus Monday for the first day of class for her last semester.

She says the extra day at home with family was relaxing.

“I just laid in bed all day and watched TV, ha ha, so that was nice,” she said.

However, she feels like the weather made her lose out on some college memories.

“It was kinda sad that since it was the last first day of my school year that I had to miss it,” said Borcea.

Cancellations and delays slowed down the airport, even with both runways open. Airport officials say there is still ice on the taxiways that ground crews have to work around.

Traveler Barbara Westbrook was just happy to make it home after her flight from Florida was cancelled Saturday.

“We even called Amtrak and we were going to come home on Amtrak, but then before we could book it they canceled,” said Westbrook.

The problems then just kept coming, even when Westbrook got to RDU.

“Our car’s not starting. My husband is there trying to bring the car in and he had to call the service to go and give him a jump start,” said Westbrook.

But Westbrook, like so many other travelers, knew that when weather hits, there’s not much more you can do but bundle up and try to enjoy the ride.

“That’s just life, you’ve just got to go with it,” she said.