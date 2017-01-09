Surveillance video leads to arrest of 2 men wanted in Durham armed robbery

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Durham after surveillance footage helped authorities identify them, Chatham County officials said.

The incident occurred Jan. 4 just before 1 p.m. at the Seagroves Supply store located at 8321 N.C. Highway 751 in Durham. Two men entered the store and brandished a handgun while demanding money from the clerk, surveillance video showed.

The suspects left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene heading north on N.C. 751, authorities said. The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office met with other surrounding agencies in order to identify and arrest the suspects.

Investigators were able to identify the two men was Johnathan Darrell Burton, 25, of Pittsboro, and Tyree Edward Mills, 27, of Durham. Authorities said both men have committed similar robberies in Durham and Cary.

The Chatham County sheriff’s Office charged Burton with one count of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, one count of felony larceny from the person, one count of felony possession of a firearm by a felon, and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Mills is charged with one count of felony aiding and abetting armed robbery, and one count of felony larceny from the person.

The men were caught in Durham the next day after they began a vehicle chase with Durham police officers. Burton and Mills rammed a police vehicle while attempting to flee arrest, authorities said.

Burton is being held under a $300,000 secured bond and Mills is being held under a $250,000 secured bond.

Both men are scheduled to appear in Chatham County District Court on Feb. 20.