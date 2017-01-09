Transportation officials urge caution on highway ramps

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State highway officials are focusing on clearing ice from highway on and off ramps, which in many cases remain icy. In the meantime, they’re urging drivers to use extreme caution on the ramps.

While major highways throughout the region are largely dry, ramps are another story. A number saw significant melt Sunday through the combined effects of salt and sun, said Steve Abbott of the North Carolina Department of Transportation. But overnight they froze solid again, because salt only melts ice when the temperature is in the upper teens or higher, Abbott said.

Officials hope to get the material loosened and pushed off today, he said.

“The main message for drivers is to take (ramps), especially the ramps that loop around, very slowly, even 5 mph if need be,” Abbott said in an email. “In the past we have had instances where drivers in a hurry only slow down normally for the ramp and off they slide. If someone takes them slowly, it is unlikely they will go sliding.”

