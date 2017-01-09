Winter storm extends deadline to apply for federal assistance for Matthew recovery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/AP) – The weekend winter storm has pushed the deadline back for residents in North Carolina state to seek federal help in recovering from Hurricane Matthew.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced that residents and business owners now have until Jan. 23 to apply.

FEMA representatives are encouraging people who were not covered by insurance to get in touch with FEMA today. The earlier people do it the easier the process will be.

“The longer people delay the cloudier memories get and the less evident the damage becomes,” said William Rukeyser a representative with FEMA.

The process requires people to fill out an application answering some simple questions about the damage of your home or business.

A FEMA representative will come out and assess the damage to the property and determine if someone is eligible for a grant or loan.

You must be a legal resident and the property must be your home you have spent most of your time living or a business.

To register for disaster assistance or for questions about your application, housing resources or other information call FEMA at 1-800-621-3362 or log onto their website disasterassistance.gov.

