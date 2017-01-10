At least 1 injured in Raleigh crash; road closed

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least one person was injured in a crash in Raleigh on Tuesday night, police said.

The crash happened around 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of North New Hope and Marsh Creek roads, according to Raleigh police.

North New Hope Road is closed in both directions at Marsh Creek Road, police said.

The crash area is east of U.S. 401/Capital Blvd. and outside of the Raleigh Beltline in northeast Raleigh.

One person who was in the crash was rushed to a nearby hospital, but the condition of that victim was not known.

