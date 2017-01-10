Australia man charged in disturbing Florida sadomasochistic child abuse case

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – A wealthy, Australian business man is behind bars in the Polk County Jail, accused in a disturbing sadomasochistic child abuse case.

More than five years ago, Sheriff Grady Judd promised to bring Christopher Lobban, 59, to justice for preying on children.

After a lengthy extradition process, Lobban of Mullaloo, Australia, was jailed in Polk County on Friday. Western Australia police officers arrested Lobban on a Polk County warrant.

The sick and twisted story started back in May of 2011 when PCSO detectives discovered that a Polk County Sheriff’s Office detention deputy, Robin Pagoria, 45, was severely punishing two children. The punishments including whipping the children with sex paddles.

Investigators say Pagoria also filmed and distributed the video of the whippings to Lobban in Australia.

During interviews with Pagoria and searches of her home, computer, and cell phone, PCSO detectives say they learned that Pagoria’s online “domestic discipline” boyfriend, Christopher Lobban, was instrumental in the abuse of the children.

Investigators say the pair met on Spankfinder.com. Lobban is accused of instructing Pagoria how to make a “spanking table” and instructing her how to hit the young girls. Detectives say Pagoria also videotaped the abuse and uploaded the videos to Vimeo.com for Lobban’s review.

The victims described Lobban as being very involved in their punishment.

In 2011, Western Australia police executed a search warrant and seized two computers and several cell phones from Lobban’s residence. Police say they also observed sadomasochistic spanking paraphernalia inside of Lobban’s home during their search.

Police also discovered several news articles that had been printed from the internet. The articles were about Robin Pagoria’s arrest. Police also found a copy of Pagoria’s Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. Within the news articles and affidavit, Lobban had highlighted the parts referring to Pagoria’s online boyfriend.

Lobban remained in custody in Australia pending extradition to the United States. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd was pleased that Lobban was extradited.

“Back in 2011, I said we would hunt down and hold accountable the sadomasochistic child abuser, Christopher Lobban. Lobban is now here after 5 and 1/2 years… facing justice for the sadomasochistic sexual abuse of these girls,” Judd said.

Robin Pagoria was convicted in the abuse case and is now in prison with an estimated release date of February 27, 2030.