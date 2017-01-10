Benson police, SBI conduct 27 searches looking for Cole Thomas

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – Benson police issued an update Tuesday on the investigation into the search for Cole Thomas, who was reported missing November 25.

Acquaintances who were traveling with Thomas claim he stopped his vehicle at an intersection near downtown Benson on November 25, ran from the vehicle and disappeared.

According to search warrants requested by the State Bureau of Investigation for the cell phones of Thomas’ associates, the man had been driving a vehicle with two other people inside in the vicinity of E. Morgan Street and N. Elm Street around 3 a.m. when he was said to have jumped out and ran.

Authorities said everyone present at the time Thomas’ disappearance was reported have been interview multiple times.

Law enforcement used “various methods and equipment” during those interviews.

A total of 27 searches have been conducted looking for Thomas. Certified SBI dogs have been used in addition to law enforcement aircraft.

Benson police reported more than 1,500 total man-hours have been expended during the search for Thomas and the investigation into his disappearance.

Thomas’ father, Christopher Thomas, told authorities that, according to his son’s friend, Cole Thomas had traveled from Minnesota to North Carolina with the two friends who were later found inside the vehicle that was abandoned in Benson.

The friend told Christopher Thomas that he had been dropped off at an airport in Minnesota so that he could fly home to be with his son and that Cole Thomas then drove to North Carolina. The friend told Christopher Thomas that the three men were headed to North Carolina to “do a big drug deal.”

According to warrants, the man further explained to Christopher Thomas that once the three made it to their destination in North Carolina, “the person they intended to do the drug deal with made them take off their clothes” to prove they weren’t wearing a wire. That caused Cole Thomas to “flip out.” The warrant states that no further information was provided to explain what happened to Cole Thomas next.

If you have any information that might be of assistance, please don’t hesitate to contact the Benson Police Department at 919-894-2091. Your information could be the tip we need to locate Cole, and bring him home.