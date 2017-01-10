Cary man charged with possessing, growing pot in house near 2 schools

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cary man is facing multiple charges related to growing marijuana and possessing drugs and paraphernalia with a child in the home and near two schools, warrants show.

According to warrants, Paul Salas Villacarlos, 38, of 200 Walnut Street, is facing charges of felony trafficking marijuana, felony manufacture schedule IV controlled substance, two counts of felony manufacture/sell/deliver/possess a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver within 1,000 feet of a school, misdemeanor child abuse, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Villacarlos lives within 1,000 feet of two schools – Cary Elementary and Heartwood Montessori School.

Villacarlos is said to have had more than 10 pounds of marijuana, but less than 50, in his possession at the time of arrest. He was also growing 35 marijuana plants in his basement and left out marijuana and drug paraphernalia within reach of his child, according to court documents.

Warrants also show that he had items including a bong, digital scales, grow lights, fertilizer, indoor grow tents, and instruction booklets in his home.

Villacarlos is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.