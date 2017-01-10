Former Kestrel Heights student speaks out after diploma scandal

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — During an investigation at Kestrel Heights Charter School in Durham, a former student is now speaking out about a diploma issue.

An internal review at Kestrel Heights discovered 160 students at the school received diplomas from 2008 to 2016 without meeting the requirements to do so.

Students were missing credits in subjects such as science, math and physical education.

“It’s a really bad situation and I feel bad for them because it wasn’t their fault,” said Kaiya Taylor, a 2016 Kestrel Heights graduate.

She would have been part of that group making up courses after graduating, if she hadn’t looked into the requirements herself.

One of her friends received a disappointing call after he was allowed to graduate.

“When he found out that he was going to have to do some stuff over again, it really ended up being upsetting for him,” Taylor said. “I feel like it’s unfair. I mean, cause it’s hard for people who are in college or the military.”

Students will have to make up those classes even though they may have graduated as long as 7 years ago.

“I think it’s a matter of checks and balances,” said Taylor. “I think that not only in my years there, but in 2008, it was apparent that the people were neglecting to do their jobs.”

Kestrel Heights’ executive director, Dr. Mark Tracy, said a new system of checks and balances is in place to make sure the problem doesn’t happen again.

Taylor said some people are pointing fingers at the school, but she says the Kestrel Heights Board of Directors should be responsible as well.

“I know a lot of people have been writing saying ‘it’s the high school principal, it’s the high school counselor that’s been there since the beginning,’ but I also think it’s the board of directors (because) they sign off on it too,” she said.

The two high school principals during that 8-year period, as well as the guidance counselor, no longer work at the school.

The school’s executive director says he’ll work with the district attorney if there’s a criminal investigation into the matter.

On Wednesday, the Kestrel Heights Charter School Advisory Board plans to discuss the report.