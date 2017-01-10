Heating equipment a leading cause of home fire deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — People are doing all they can to stay warm in the frigid temperatures that have been hanging around central North Carolina the last few days.

Firefighters say that while staying warm is extremely important, it can also be very dangerous.

Heating equipment is a leading cause of home fire deaths, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Half of those fires caused by home heating equipment are reported in December, January and February.

The organization recommends keeping anything that can burn at least three feet from your furnace, fireplace, stove or space heater.

Here are some tips:

  • Make sure to turn off space heaters when you leave the room or go to bed
  • Never use your oven to heat the house
  • Chimneys should be cleaned and inspected every year by a professional
  • Test your smoke alarms at least once per month



