Hoke County robbery suspect fired gunshot at victim, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Hoke County are looking for a man who was caught on camera at a store before he fired a shot during a robbery on New Year’s Eve, officials said.

The man was caught on surveillance video around 6:15 p.m. Dec. 31 at a BP store at Skibo Road and Morganton Road in Fayetteville, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

The man later robbed someone and fired a gunshot at the robbery victim during an incident Hoke County, deputies said.

Hoke County deputies are trying to identify the man, who they think was also a passenger in a small grey 4-door vehicle at some point during the incident.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the man should contact Captain John Kivett with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office at 910-875-3614.