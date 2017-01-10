Man found shot at Raleigh gas station

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said they found one man shot in a car near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and New Hope Church Road on Tuesday.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. at an Exxon gas station. Police later said the man was not shot at the gas station.

The man suffered injuries to his legs in the shooting and was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.