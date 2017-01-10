Man robbed two convenience stores on same street in Durham County, deputies say

DURHAM, N.C. — Deputies are asking the public to help them identify a man who robbed two convenience stores along Miami Boulevard on Tuesday.

The man held up a Han-Dee Hugo’s and a Speedway, according to the Durham County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office distributed images of the suspect taken at the Hand-Dee Hugo’s.

Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to contact Detective E. Hoskins at (919) 560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. People can also submit anonymous crime tips at crimetip@durhamsheriff.org.