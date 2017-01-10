NC angler catches giant fish more than 4 feet long

By Published: Updated:
matt-nicholson
CLICK TO VIEW LARGER PHOTOS

FIGURE EIGHT ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) — A man from our region caught quite a catch this past weekend.

Matt Nicholson was fishing off a floating dock on Figure Eight Island last Friday, when he noticed the black drum swimming underneath.

He floated a rubber fiddler crab out in the water and caught a bite. It took a half hour on a 20-pound test line, but he reeled it in.

Captain Chip Michalove hooked this 3,000 lb. Great White Shark off Hilton Head last Tuesday. Photo credit: Chip Michalove
MORE NEWS: Fisherman hooks 3,000 lb. shark off SC coast

Matt took some pictures of the 52-inch long catch, but didn’t have a scale that would count more than a hundred pounds, so he didn’t get an exact weight.

He successfully released it back into the water.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s