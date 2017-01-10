NC lawmakers return Wednesday to begin long session

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Wednesday, North Carolina lawmakers return to Raleigh for the start of their long session.

It comes at a time when the Republican-led General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper are at odds over a number of key issues.

The long session will last into July and possibly even longer.

N.C. State University political science Professor Andy Taylor said things aren’t looking good for cooperation between parties.

“We go into the long session. We have a governor who has been in office a week and already the signs aren’t particularly good for cooperation,” Taylor said. “We’ve started off with both sides, the governor and the legislative majorities, sort of on their guard.”

There have been lawsuits and talks about both sides not trusting the other.

Sen. Floyd McKissick (D-Durham) said he hopes to see a lot of progress being made during the long session.

“Certainly there will be many times where things are contentious. I hope that we can overcome partisan divide and get a lot done,” McKissick said.

Wake County Republican Rep. Chris Malone expects to see work done on tax reform and regulatory reform.

“We all want to find a way to work together whenever we can but we do know because we’re different parties with different philosophies that we are going to have confrontations,” Malone said. “The only thing I hope for is that when we reach that point we try to hammer out what we can and if we can’t, we move on to something else.”

McKissick said he believes lawmakers will work together on teacher pay raises.

All this while Cooper is calling for Medicaid expansion.

Taylor believes finding common ground on the legislative level on that issue may be difficult.

And in regards to Cooper’s call to repeal HB2?

“I suspect that we’re going to need some kind of external push if the governor is going to get his wish and HB2 be repealed,” Taylor said.