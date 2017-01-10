NC reports 3 new flu-related deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Seven flu-related deaths have been reported in North Carolina in the last three months.

Three of the deaths came in the last week of December.

CBS North Carolina spoke with health professionals to find out what we can expect as flu season approaches its peak.

“The peak is really right now in January, and we sometimes see this re-emerge in February and even as late as March,” said Randall Williams, the North Carolina state health director.

Williams says if you haven’t gotten a flu shot yet, get one now.

With about three months left of flu season, you can still benefit from getting the vaccine.

“It works the best after two weeks, but you get some benefit even before then,” said Williams.

Seven deaths have been attributed to the flu this season so far, and Williams says there may be more. With these frosty temperatures, folks are especially susceptible.

“The main way its spread, especially during these cold times is by people being clustered together,” said Williams.

The vaccine this year is proving to be highly effective.

But health professionals, like Christy Barfield with the Johnston County Health Department, say you should still practice good habits.

“We always like to ensure people to take precautions, safety measures as far as good hand washing, covering a cough, don’t go to work if you’re sick,” said Barfield.

Not going to work when you are sick is especially important to prevent the spread of flu through the office.

Barfield and Williams say you should use those sick days.

“Very infectious right before you become symptomatic and then when you become symptomatic you want to make sure your symptoms abate, or go away before you go out and get contact with people, especially people who are very vulnerable for it,” said Williams.

Healthcare systems like Cape Fear Valley and UNC Hospitals enforce visitor restriction policies to reduce the spread of illness. Those most vulnerable to the flu have weakened immune systems, which includes pregnant women, children and the elderly.

You can still get a flu shot at most pharmacies, along with local health departments.