Triangle school officials weigh safety, check back roads as they decide closings

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Schools in Durham won’t open Wednesday.

It’s a decision that was made after officials assessed not just the roads, but also the school grounds and the bus yards.

Wednesday, CBS North Carolina rode along with Assistant Superintendent Scott Denton, who explained what he looks for as he decides if schools will open on-time, late or not at all.

He said it’s about more than main roads. It’s about whether kids have a safe place to stand at bus stops and whether buses can negotiate neighborhood streets and whether school campuses have been cleared.

In a county as large as Durham, he said, conditions can vary greatly from one end of the county to the other.

“The amount of precipitation we got in the southern part of the county was much different than the north,” Denton said. “Clearing efforts were much easier in the south than in the northern parts of the county. Today the sun is out and things are going well, but the northern part of the county is a little worse than the southern.”

Wake County school officials make similar mental calculations.

When Wake County officials decide whether to open schools for the day, their “primary concern is secondary roads,” said Lisa Luten, the school system’s communications director.

“That’s the majority of the roads the buses have to negotiate,” she said.

Officials check to see if buses can safely travel those streets and roads and whether students can safely wait at bus stops.

The question, Luten said, comes down to one of safety.

Also Tuesday, crews were working to clear carpool lanes and access roads, though Luten was unable to say how many have been cleared of ice.