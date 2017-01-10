Pipes burst in 25 Fayetteville buildings as temperatures rise

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Pipes have burst in 25 buildings in Fayetteville and more could be on the way as warmer temperatures lead to thawing.

Lines for outdoor hoses and sprinklers are at risk. The American Red Cross recommends draining those.

Inside pipes that are in unheated areas like basements and garages can also freeze in these temperatures.

Pipes that run against exterior walls that have little or no insulation are also at risk of freezing.

Pipe sleeves or heat tape and cables can help protect those, according to the Red Cross.

Even a quarter inch of newspaper can provide protection where insulation doesn’t exist.

It’s important to allow warm air to circulate around plumbing by opening kitchen and bathroom cabinets. If you have exposed pipes, let the cold water drip from the faucet.

Officials are also reporting a spike in water line breaks, which usually happens when thawing out from a deep freeze.

In Raleigh alone, officials responded to 15 breaks yesterday. In Hope Mills, a water main break at the library caused pipes to bust, forcing the library to stay closed.

