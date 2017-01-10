NC police investigating 82nd Airborne paratrooper’s death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating the death of an Army paratrooper who was found dead in his home Friday.

Pfc. Andrew C. Berg, 27, of Waterford, Mich., was a combat medic, according to a news release from the 82nd Airborne Division.

“Private First Class Andrew Berg volunteered to serve his nation in a time of war,” said Lt. Col. Jeremy Mushtare, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Deputy Commander, in a news release. “He further volunteered to serve as a health care specialist in an Airborne unit where he could care for fellow paratroopers. We mourn his loss and we express sincere gratitude to him and his family for his dedicated service to the 82nd Airborne Division and Falcon Brigade.”

Berg joined the army in 2015 and was assigned to the 82nd in April 2016, according to Army officials.

Berg was assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 508th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, according to the news release.