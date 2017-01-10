RDU computer issue causing significant delays

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A computer issue is causing delays at RDU International’s Terminal 2 Tuesday morning.

RDU said a computer hardware system issue is affecting airlines’ ability to check-in customers.

The problem was identified around 5 a.m. and RDU said its team is working to fix the problem.

It is uncertain when the issue will be resolved.

Delta, American, United, JetBlue, Air Canada, and Alaska Airlines are all affected by the outage.

If you are traveling today, check with your airline regarding your flight status.

Terminal 1 is not experiencing any related issues.

CBS North Carolina Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein is one of the many affected passengers.